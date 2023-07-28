Bollywood movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been a humongous hit, every 90's kid has loved and watched the film. Ever since the film's sequel titled Gadar 2 was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch the trailer.

The highly anticipated trailer of the film was dropped on Wednesday, July 27. The trailer launch event was graced by the lead cast and singers of the film Gadar 2 namely Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, director Anil Sharma, Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik among others.

Highlights of the Gadar 2 trailer launch

The trailer launch was an emotional affair that left everyone touched. Fans were gathered in large numbers to watch the trailer and Sunny Deol along with Ameesha Patel came on the truck and even did bhangara as they entered the venue.

Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed at the event

Sunny Deol got teary-eyed when the host said that the audience at the event had come from different parts of India, and the Bollywood actor got emotional. Seeing this Ameesha hugged him and wiped his tears.

Speaking about the India-Pakistan conflict at the trailer launch, Sunny Deol said, "The essence lies in humanity, not in taking or giving. A conflict between the two sides should not prevail. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, a theme reflected in this film. Both nations comprise people who seek peace, as we are essentially one and the same."

At the trailer launch, Ameesha revealed that she keeps blocking the director of the film Anil Sharma on WhatsApp and Instagram. It is normal for them as they share a 'father-daughter' relationship.

Ameesha spoke about her fighting and her bond with Anil and said, "We fight, we block each other on WhatsApp, social media. But we are back. That's our relationship. That's what we share."

Ameesha Patel had accused filmmaker Anil Sharma of non-payment of dues

For the unversed, "the actress had tweeted, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh".

Thank u anilji .. I’m glad I cud bring ur vision for this pure character to life ???? https://t.co/mVgSvOVOnQ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 23, 2023

She continued in her tweets. "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company". "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions."

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Anil Sharma reacted to Ameesha Patel's claims against his production house.

"I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous," he said.

Gadar 2 will hit the cinema halls on August 11, 2023.