Despite heavy showers in Mumbai city, Sunny Deol and the team dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated sequel of Gadar 2. The trailer launch was delayed by an hour due to rain. Fans and media were stationed to watch the glimpse of lead actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol as they graced their presence. Ameesha looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Patiala suit with a dupatta on her head. While Sunny Deol donned pagdi (turban) and came in his Tara Sing get-up, the on-screen duo entered the venue dancing to the beats of bhangra and also stood for photo ops.

The trailer launch was attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their memorable characters in the sequel, which also stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma

Gadar 2 trailer launch in Mumbai on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Set amidst the tumultuous 'Crush India Movement' of 1971. With powerful dialogues, and high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer keeps the spirit of "Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke" alive.

With captivating action sequences, stellar performances, soul-stirring music and whistle-worthy dialogues will leave you asking for more.

The trailer shows Tara and Sakina's son Jeete (Utkarsh) getting tortured by a Pakistani army general. Jeete yells at the Pak army stating that Tarra will strike back, soon enters Tara wherein he fights the Pak army and promises Sakina that he'll get Jeete back. He visits Lahore and beats up Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sunny Deol shared the trailer and captioned it, "Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer."

Netizens in awe seeing Sunny Deol lift handpump again

A user said, "The trailer looks so good. The energy that Sunny Deol exerts is just so intense. Can't wait to watch Gadar 2. Going to be a Blockbuster for sure #Gadar2Trailer."

Another said, "The music & Sunny Deol's acting in Gadar was so mesmerizing.. and now even #Gadar2Trailer looks a promising movie@iamsunnydeol looks great along with all the supporting actors."

The third user said, "This action and dialogue Tara Singh is ready to rule the box office and wins heart ❤️Blockbuster loading Ab ki baar 300cr paar." (Its 300 cr this time).

"This movie is gonna break a lot of records," a fan commented.

"Omg Goosebumps," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, an emotional Sunny Deol couldn't hold back his tears and expressed, "I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment."

The film is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2023, and will clash with OMG 2.