"Daaru chahiye?": Sunny Deol dances, offers alcohol to paparazzi at Karan Deol's roka ceremony [Watch]

It is turning out to be a great week for Sunny Deol. Not only has the actor's film Gadar 2 won over his fans and followers, but the actor's son is also getting married this week. Sunny's son, Karan Deol, is all set to get married to the love of his life – Drisha Acharya in a close-knit ceremony this week. Pictures and videos of the couple's roka ceremony have taken over the internet.

In one of the videos, Sunny Deol is seen shaking a leg with his father and the legendary actor, Dharmendra. In another video that has taken over the internet, Sunny can be seen dancing with Yamla Pagla Deewana producer, Vijay Dhanoya on the song - Morni Banke.

It is no secret that Sunny Deol has his unique and trademark style of dancing. And fans were elated to see him burn the dance floor with his moves at his son's roka ceremony.

Sunny's casual exchange with the paps

A picture of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol posing together for the shutterbugs has also taken over social media. In one of the videos, the Damini actor is seen asking the paps if they have had anything to eat or drink. "Kuch khaya-peeya?" to which the paps say that they ate but didn't drink. Sunny then said, "Daaru chahiye? Daaru lao inke liye (You want alcohol, someone get them drinks)."

The video has created a frenzy on social media. Sunny Deol has always enjoyed a tremendous fan following and netizens too have joined the Deol family in their happy times this time.