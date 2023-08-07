Sunny Deol has opened up on the kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Sunny's reaction comes a day after Hema Malini reacted to the scene. Sunny revealed that he hasn't watched the film but knows that only a personality like his father, Dharmendra, could carry something like this.

Sunny Deol reacts

"My dad can do anything and he's the only actor I say who can carry it. Film itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta," Sunny Deol told NDTV. (I don't want films that much, not even mine). On being asked if he has spoken to the legendary actor about the scene, the Gadar 2 actor said, "How can I talk to my dad about it? He is a personality who can carry everything."

Sunny's reaction on nepotism

Sunny Deol, who is busy with the promotions of Gadar 2, shared his views on the nepotism debate. He opined that all that hate is spread by frustrated people. "The hate and nepotism is being spread by those people who are frustrated. What's wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for?" he asked.

Sunny Deol also said that just like his father couldn't get into him to make him a good actor, he can't do the same to his kids. He also said that there were difficulties but he also struggled to reach a certain level. Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol recently got married to Drisha Acharya in a grand ceremony.