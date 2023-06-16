Dharmendra is busy enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of his grandson Karan Deol. Sunny Deol's son is all set to get married to the love of his life, Drisha Acharya on June 18. Sunny, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Abhay Deol were seen having a great time at the roka ceremony of the couple.

Amid all this, we can't help but remember the last wedding in the Deol family where the Garam Dharam lost his cool.

It was Esha Deol's wedding with Bharat Takhtani where all eyes were raised when neither Sunny nor Bobby attended any of the events. Though there were reports that the brothers were busy shooting for their films abroad, many were left surprised on how they couldn't attend even one function of their step sister's wedding.

On Esha's reception, when a reporter asked the same to Dharmendra, the veteran actor lost his cool. When the reporter questioned the Sholay actor about Sunny and Bobby not attending any of the events, an angry Dharmendra lashed out.

"Bakwaas mat kijiye (Don't talk nonsense)," he angrily said. "I am happy, so be happy and ask happy questions," he added further after taking a cool breath.

Dharmendra had married the "dream girl" in 1980 without divorcing his first wife Prakash Kaur, with whom he has two children - Sunny and Bobby Deol. And now, with the wedding festivities of Karan Deol in full swing, the absence of the Deol sisters seem to be repeating the history once again.