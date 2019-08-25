Actress Esha Deol has been away from the big screen for a long time now as she has been fully committed to her family responsibilities. However, her latest pictures from an event grabbed much attention for not-so-good reasons.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared some pictures of Esha and her little daughter from an event where the toddler made her ramp debut. While the mother-daughter's affection is adorable, it is Esha's face that grabbed most attention.

A lot of people felt that Esha does not look like how she used to, and that she has undergone plastic surgery. Her lips, cheeks and nose appears to be much different than before.

The photos received many comments from netizens, who opined that Hema Malini's daughter must have gone under the knife. They even expressed disappointment saying that Esha used to look much better before.

"She just ruined her face real bad," commented one person. "Why lip surgery? It really ruined her beautiful face," wrote another. There are multiple such comments on the post, asserting that the actress underwent surgery.

While it cannot be said for sure if Esha actually got a surgery done on her face or not, there are some very apparent difference in her earlier and current looks. Well, it can also be due to gaining weight or over-makeup. Nonetheless, you can check the pictures below and decide.

Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani became parents to their second child in June this year. They are now proud parents of two daughters. Esha and her hubby tied the knot in 2012.