Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani became parents for the second time on June 10, 2019, when Esha delivered a baby girl. The couple made the announcement on Instagram today, also announcing that they have named their second born Miraya Takhtani.

"Welcome to our tribe Baby Girl Miraya Takhtani Born on 10th June 2019," says the announcement post, signed as "Big sister Radhya, Proud parents Esha and Bharat Takhtani". Esha Deol has captioned her post as, "Thank you very much for the love & blessings ♥️ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani#mirayatakhtani". Bharat shared the announcement with the message, "Thank you very much for the good wishes & blessings ❤️ @imeshadeol #radhyatakhtani#mirayatakhtani".

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani had a love marriage in 2012. The couple's elder daughter is Radhya Takhtani, born in 2017. Radhya has already given a dance performance at the age of 1 with her mom, as we saw in the pictures shared by Esha on Instagram. We are hoping Esha and Bharat share pictures of their newborn Miraya soon!

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of veteran actress and dancer Hema Malini and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. She has a younger sister Ahana Deol who is married to Vaibhav Vohra.

Congratulations to Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani on the birth of their baby girl!