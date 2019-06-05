Mouni Roy is currently facing the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. The diva was recently seen at Bharat special screening but her unsual appearance have set the tongues wagging.

Wearing a neon green jacket over a knee lenght pencil black outfit, Mouni made a stunning entry but her fuller lips bothered online users. They started speculating if the Naagin actress has undergone yet another plastic surgery on her face. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports. But her fans never believed her.

So when Mouni's photographs from Bharat screening surfaced online, people started expressed their worries about the actress undergoing multiple comestic surgeries. People even compared her to Rakhi Sawant and Michael Jackson who are known to have undergone multiple plastic surgeries. The photos have now gone viral on social media.

Mouni was recently in news for not being a part of the upcoming film Bole Chudiya. The producer had said the reason is her "unprofessional behaviour", but the actress's spokesperson said the contract wasn't yet signed due to "discrepancies". A poster for the film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, was launched a few days ago. It was to go on floors next month.

Apart from being a popular face on television, Mouni had made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar in Gold. She will be next seen in Brahmastra and Made in China.

(With IANS Inputs)