In a shocking turn of events, Mouni Roy, who was roped in as the female lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan, has been replaced.

It was only recently that the film's first look was out and Mouni had garnered praises for bagging the lead role in the film. However, things took an ugly turn with the producer and actress mud slinging on each other. While the producer blamed her for being unprofessional and ill tempered, Mouni's spokesperson claimed that the actress was highly professional.

A source told SpotboyE that Mouni has refused to do the film claiming that she doesn't like the script now, after having signed a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) and going on record to a newpaper about how much she loved the script.

The film's producer Rajesh Bhatia claimed, "We deny any one has been rude to Mouni, there were 25 people in conference room when she walked in 3 hours late for a reading. Infact she has been irresponsible and busy holidaying and attended only 1/1/2 reading. From the time we have signed her, she and her agency Toabh have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible even after signing the MOU and paying her."

The producer further said that he is amazed to hear Mouni complaining of a full fledged female role that is far superior unlike her other blink and miss roles.

"The actor, director, me & Kiran as content head & as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool & was ill tempered and started throwing high handed attitude near all seniors which was shocking. We would rather replace now than suffer as ours is one schedule film. Let me ensure that Bole Chudiyan is going ahead as scheduled with a new heroine," he concluded.

Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies, the film is going on floors in June end and will now see another actress opposite Nawazuddin.

On the other hand, Mouni has a different version of the entire fiasco. Her spokesperson said, "Yes, Mouni is no longer a part of Bole Chudiyan. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia on the other hand, is making his second film . His first film has already run into many controversies ,where he has even accused a senior actor of interference. He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it. We don't wish to say anything more to this. Anyone sensible can see what's going on. Mouni chooses to maintain a dignified stance and doesn't believe in mud slinging . She wishes them the very best."