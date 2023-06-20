Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol, recently tied the knot with his ladylove, Drisha Acharya. The two got married in an intimate ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The two then threw a lavish reception where many well-known faces from Bollywood were seen. Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Poonam Dhillon, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and many others were spotted at the do.

However, the two faces that grabbed the maximum buzz was that of Sunny Deol's wife, Pooja and Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur. The two ladies who maintain a very low profile looked happy and glowing at Karan's wedding festivities. "Karan Deol took to social media to share pictures from the wedding ceremony. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" he wrote.

The internet was amused by the absence of Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the wedding. Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini and it is said that both, Sunny and Bobby never saw their father eye-to-eye after that. Though Hema had met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur on several occasions, they never discussed Dharmendra.

Talking about Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra's first family, Hema had said, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that," Rediff cited excerpts from the book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.