Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are finally husband and wife. Sunny Deol's son got married to the the love of his life, Drisha, in a grand ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Legendary actor and the groom's grandfather, Dharmendra was seen shaking his leg as the baraat progressed towards the wedding venue.

Karan Deol shares pic on social media

Karan Deol took to social media to share pictures from the wedding ceremony. "You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!" he wrote while sharing the dreamy pictures.

Dharmendra praised Drisha

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol with his wife, Tania, Abhay Deol were seen in attendance. As soon as Karan dropped the gorgeous pictures, social media soon started pouring in congratulatory messages for the couple. "A marriage in the family after a long time. Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner," Dharmendra had earlier told ETimes in an interview. The Sholay actor revealed that Karan first told his mom, who told Sunny Deol and then Dharmendra came to know of it.

"Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family," he added.