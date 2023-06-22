Pictures of Sunny Deol's wife, Pooja Deol have taken over the internet. Karan Deol's mother was spotted attending his wedding festivities and blessing her daughter-in-law, Drisha Acharya. Pooja is known for keeping a low profile so netizens were elated to see her picture with the entire family on the occasion of Karan's wedding. However, many on social media felt she looked 'sad' in all the photos.

Social media reactions

"Beautiful wife! When a woman knows all the details about extramarital affairs of her husband automatically she possess stoned face, Sunny and so called actress dimple kapadi's illicit affair knows all the media and society. This husband don't deserve a smiling spontaneous wife. Dimple the retired actress Twinkle khanna's mother is no way near to Sunny's legal wife's class and grace," one user wrote. "Poor lady looks so unhappy locked in 4 walls, never had a social life this chap openly cheated and still keeps meeting dimple!!" another user wrote.

Netizens worried

"Why she is sooo serious bhai," asked a social media user. "Sunny's Wife Face does not the Have the Face of Someone who is Angry but Rather a Face of a Depressed Person ...May God Heal Whatever Battle She's Fighting," another social media user wrote. "Poor thing looks so sad & cold" opined one more user.

There were many more comments saying how pretty Sunny Deol's wife looked and questioned why she never makes public appearances.