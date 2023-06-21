Daaru chahiye?: Sunny Deol dances, offers alcohol to paparazzi at Karan Deols roka ceremony [Watch] Close
After giving step nephew, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities a miss, Esha Deol has congratulated the couple. Esha took to social media to wish the newly married couple. Neither Hema Malini, nor Esha Deol attended any of the wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son and Dharmendra's grandson. Taking to social media, Esha poured in a congratulatory message for the couple.

Instagram

Esha's wish for the newlyweds

The Dhoom actress wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis)." Karan Deol had shared his beautiful wedding pictures on Instagram and written, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Instagram

Karan's dreamy wedding pictures

Karan later took to social media to share more pictures of the family members from the wedding festivities. The pictures featured Dharmendra's first wife and Karan's grandmother, Prakash Kaur. Some of the pictures also featured Sunny Deol's wife and Karan's mother, Pooja. The two ladies are known for maintaining a low profile.

Instagram

"Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness," Karan wrote while sharing the pictures. Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Poonam Dhillon, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma and many others were spotted at the couple's wedding reception.

