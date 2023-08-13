Esha Deol's presence at Gadar 2 special screening has brought social media to a standstill. This is the first time when all four Deol siblings, Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana have been spotted together. The half siblings posed for shutterbugs and even shared warm camaraderie. Netizens are elated to see the four of them together. Yogi Adityanath, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai and many other celebs attended the screening.

Social media reacts

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut even turned cheerleaders for Gadar 2 on social media. Let's take a look at some of the reactions. "Mujhe bht achha lga aaj sunny Bobby aur esha deol ko ek saath dekhkar...I know bht logo ka brahm toot gaya hoga hema ji k backhoe k saath kharab rishta ka faaltoo baato ko..(So happy to see sunny bobby with esha together, people's misconception about cracks in equation with Hema's children must have broken)," wrote one user.

Netizens elated

"Pehli baar saath main dekha .. How nice (Saw all of them together for the first time)," another user commented. "Shukar hai 50 saal baad sab Ek saath. Finally people realise family comes first. Egos n arrogance and age makes one realise many things . Bollywood failures teach only few," a social media user commented. "Gadar 2 brought Deol family together," came another social media comment.

"Film released so they now remembered about their sister but forgot her when his son got married lol all family bonding just for the film promotion," was another one of the comments. "Very lovely moments for the fans of Dharam ji," came one more comment. "Dil khush ho gaya aaj inko sath dekh ke (heart filled with happiness)," wrote a fan.