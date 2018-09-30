Star Maa's hit reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which will have its grand finale on Sunday evening, is set to take a toll on the collection of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani's Devadas at the box office.

The Sriram Aditya-directed action comedy film was released in a large number of cinema halls on September 27, amidst huge hype and expectations and opened to a fantastic response. Devadas collected Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani.

But its business was not up to the mark when considered to the price of its theatrical rights. Devadas reportedly fetched Rs 38 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights and it earned Rs 7 crore for its distributors. The movie was expected to recover 30 per cent of their investment to break the even, but it ended up returning 18.42 per cent of it.

A strong word of mouth helped the Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani starrer to maintain a rock steady at the ticket counters, but its business is not up to the expected mark. As per the estimates, Devadas has collected approximately Rs 12.38 crore gross at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in three days.

Sunday is very crucial for Devadas, at it is expected to fare well at the box office in the Telugu states especially in the evening shows, which usually see a large number of audience coming to theatres. But the movie is facing a threat in the form of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which will have its finale from 6 pm today.

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is one of the most popular TV show that has got a larger number of dedicated viewers, who are curious to see their favourite contestant walking away with the winner's trophy. Its grand finale episode is sure to make many audience to give a miss to Devadas on Sunday evening. Hence, two shows of the film are likely to get a lukewarm response this evening.

The distributors have shelled out Rs 30.15 crore on its theatrical rights of the Telugu states. Devadas is estimated to have returned them Rs 8.63 crore to them in three days. Here are the area-wise earnings and theatrical rights' prices of Devadas. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the real ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.