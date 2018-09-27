Film critics are impressed with director Sriram Aditya's Telugu movie Devadas (Devdas) and have rave reviews for the film. They also lauded the bromance between actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani.

Devadas revolves around the story of a sincere doctor named Das (Nani), who work at a private clinic. A dreaded don Deva (Nagarjuna) visits this hospital for treatment after he is hurt in a gunfight with his enemies. Deva develops a deep friendship with Das. How Das transform him into a good man forms the crux of the story.

The critics say that Devadas deals with a simple story and Sriram Aditya has executed it in an interesting way. The movie has all masala elements like action, comedy and romance to the mass audience. C Ashwini Dutt has made sure that Devadas has good production elements. Music, picturisation, punch lines and action choreography are the highlights on the technical front.

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani have delivered good performances and the bromance between the two is the highlight of the film. Rashmika Mandanna, Aakanksha Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Naveen Chandra and others have done their jobs well and they are also among the big assets of the movie, say the critics, who have rated it an average of 3 out of 5 stars.

Devadas review roundup: We bring you some critics' verdict and ratings for the movie. Continue to see them below.

First Post Rating: 3

Devadas doesn't try to aim too high. It clearly knows that its biggest strength is the banter between the lead actors, and a message that you can become a better version of yourself. And it sticks to these two aspects for most part of the film. In the end, did the film blow my mind? Absolutely not. But I'll still remember the light-hearted conversations between Nani and Nagarjuna, and how they laughed together, opened up to each other, and became BFFs. It's entertaining when it sticks to what it truly wants to say, and it's all over the place when it tries to glorify the backdrop it is set in.

123Telugu Rating: 3

Deva Das is a decent multi starrer which clicks because of Nagarjuna and Nani's good screen presence. Story wise, there is nothing new and the first half is also ordinary. But things change from the second part as the good dose of emotions and interesting ending work for the film. All you need is to keep your expectations in check and enjoy Nani and Nag's unique bromance unfold on screen.

Telugu360 Rating 2.75

Devadas is an average film with adequate entertainment at times. Friendship scenes between Deva and Dr. Das came out well, so is entertainment in first half. Director played to Nagarjuna & Nani's strengths. On flip-side, story is weak, plot has nothing much to write about and 2nd half is boring at times. Overall, if you don't crave much for strong story point, give this movie a try.

IndiaGlitz Rating: 3