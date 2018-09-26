Director Sriram Adittya's Telugu movie Devadas (Devdas/Deva Das) starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nani, Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh has got good review and rating from the audience.

Devadas is an action comedy film that is high on bromance and romance quotient. Sriram Adittya has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours 44 minutes.

Devadas story: The movie is about two men with contrasting personalities - a don named Deva (Nagarjuna) and a doctor named Daasu (Nani) and the two become friends. How they transform each other and the way they end their journey forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nani have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Devadas. Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh don't much screen space, but their chemistry with actors is good. Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma, R Sarathkumar and Vennela Kishore have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Devadas has decent production values. Mani Sharma's music, Shamdat Suinudeen's camera work, dialogues, action and dance choreography are the key highlights on the technical front, say the viewers.

Devadas movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction to the film shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page to see the audiences' response.

Watch Devadas official trailer here: