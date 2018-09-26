Telugu movie Deva Das (Devdas/Devadas) starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani has received huge response in its pre-release business with its global theatrical rights fetching record prices.

The much-awaited movie has generated a lot of curiosity with the biggest reasons being the rare combination of Nagarjuna and Nani and its interesting promos. The hype surrounding the film had created a lot of demand for its theatrical rights and several leading distributors were looking to get their hands on it.

With a day away from its release, we hear that the makers of Devadas have already sealed the deal for its theatrical rights. The film has reportedly fetched from Rs 30.15 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 2.80 crore from the sale of its rights for Karnataka and rest of India and Rs 5.05 crore from its rights for the US and other foreign countries.

Devadas has fetched a total of Rs 38 crore for its producer from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movie has smashed the record of MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), which fetched Rs 30 crore from its theatrical rights and was the highest price for a movie featuring Nani in the lead role.

The theatrical rights of Oopiri, which was released in Telugu and Tamil, had earned Rs 43.30 crore and it is the highest amount for a film featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna. Om Namo Venkatesaya (ONV), which earned Rs 33.65 crore, stands the second highest price for the actor. Now, Devadas has shattered this record.

Here are the prices of area-wise rights of MCA, ONV and Devadas. These numbers are based the various reports and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.