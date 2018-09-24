Senior actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who made fun of his Deva Das co-star Nani, has opened up on the reason for trolling the natural star. He said that looking at his phone all the time is a scary disease.

Akkineni Nagarjuna has teamed up with Nani for Deva Das and their rare combination has created a lot of curiosity about it. The multi-starrer movie is slated for the worldwide release on September 27. Both the actors are now busy promoting the film. As a part of publicity, Nagarjuna shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "My annoying friend Dr.dasu ..tag urs #DevaDasOnSept27th"

This video features some of the on-the-set scenes, which features Nani engrossed in playing with his mobile. Akkineni Nagarjuna is seen saying that Nani will be busy with his cell phone all the time, even if a girl is sitting beside him. This footage of Nag trolling Nani created a lot of buzz in the social media on Sunday.

Talking about Nani's mobile addiction, Nagarjuna said that it is a scary habit of most of the people. "The moment I see Nani, he is on his phone. I feel that he has a disease of looking at his phone all the time. Not only him but many others in the country have the same disease. They just do not bother what is happening around them and are in their own world which is quite scary," Nag told 123Telugu

When asked about his working experience with Nani, Nagarjuna said, "Personally, I did not know Nani much but from what I have seen on screen and on the sets, he is a very professional actor. Our chemistry will be a massive highlight of the film as the audience will just love Deva and Das characters completely."

Deva Das is an action comedy movie that features Nagarjuna and Nani as a don and doctor, respectively. Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh have played the female lead roles in the film which has been written and directed by Sriram Adittya. Its promos have generated a lot of hype and expectations about the film.