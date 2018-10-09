Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani multi starrer Devadas showed a steep decline in its collection at the worldwide box office in its second weekend and has crossed Rs 45 crore gross mark in 11 days.

The Sriram Aditya-directed comedy film made decent business in its opening weekend but witnessed a drop in its collection on the weekdays. Devadas reportedly collected Rs 39.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie earned Rs 21.80 crore for its distributors in eight days.

The trade experts predicted that Devadas would face a roadblock in the form of Vijay Devarakonda's NOTA, which was released in the cinema halls around the world on October 9. The Nagarjuna and Nani starrer, which was forced to withdraw from some theatres, suffered a severe setback with its collection hitting rock bottom in the second weekend.

Devadas has reportedly collected Rs 5.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend and its 11-day total collection stands at Rs 45 crore gross in the global market. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 24.10 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 38 crore on its theatrical rights.

Devadas has received 63.42 percent of the investment of its distributors and the movie is yet to recover Rs 13.90 crore, which is 36.57 percent of their investments. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie will not be able to return the remaining amount to them.

Adding to the woes is the release of Aravinda Sametha, which is set to hit the screens on October 11. The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer will surely vacate Devadas from some cinema halls. The movie may have to struggle to recover even Rs 4 crore and it may incur huge losses of Rs 10 crore for its distributors.