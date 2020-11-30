Way before Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone represented Indian actors in the global platform, it was Dev Patel who made Indians proud with his performance in Oscar-winning film such as Slumdog Millionaire, and much later with his nominee in Lion. The 2019 film, The Personal History of David Copperfield", featuring Dev Patel in the pivotal role is all set to release in Indian theatres on December 11.

December is the phase when all cinema halls are expected to reopen in India since the lockdown in March. The film is based on the 1850 literary classic David Copperfield which was written by English author Charles Dickens.

Apart from the "The Man Who Knew Infinity" actor, the film will also feature Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Wong.

Movie plot

The comedy-drama revolves around Charles Dickens iconic child hero, setting sail on a path where he experiences a transitioning phase from being a penniless orphan to a flourishing victorian writer, his colourful experiences eventually translating onto his works.

This isn't the first time the written work of David Copperfield has been adapted on screen. In the year 1999, BBC had adapted the book into a television film starring Daniel Radcliffe as young David Copperfield. It was one of his early works before he gained international stardom for his role as Harry Potter in JK Rowling's franchise.

Apart from 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' December 2020 is all set to witness various long-awaited films such as Christopher Nolan's directorial Tenet, which will cast Indian actor Dimple Kapadia. Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 2, which had been the saving grace of the DC Comics franchise.