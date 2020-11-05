The box office collection for Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film, "Tenet," Christopher Nolan's was unveiled recently and have been heavily scrutinized since then. The film has grossed as much as $350 million (Rupees 250 crores approximately) globally in two months — this has led to a debate whether or not the film was worth the hype.

It must be noted, that "Tenet" had not released in India which was following the lockdown protocols of keeping the cinemas closed after witnessing a serious rise in cases of COVID 19.

"I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release"

During an interaction with the Los Angeles Times, Christopher Nolan said that he was thrilled by the ticket sale. "Warner Bros. released 'Tenet,' and I'm thrilled that it has made almost $350 million, "Tenet" fell short of expectations in North America," he said.

"I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much-needed revenue, they're looking at where it hasn't lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words," Nolan said.

In the same interaction, Christopher Nolan pointed out that the big screens in New York, California and major cities in North America were forced to remain close.

Even, India, which is one of the largest markets for Hollywood films, with a significant fanbase for Christopher Nolan had kept its cinema closed. The film also marked the presence of Dimple Kapadia playing a role in the film, which was also partially shot in Mumbai with Robert Pattinson. There was also a desi attachment element which would have worked for the film.