Author Twinkle Khanna is currently in Scotland, and she recently stepped out to catch the new Hollywood thriller, Tenet, on big screen. The Christopher Nolan film features Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia in the cast.

The actress revealed that her mother is "so laid-back" that she refuses to do any publicity campaign around her new release. "Finally saw 'Tenet' in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible," Twinkle wrote while sharing an image from the theatre.

The image features a visual of a scene in the film that features Dimple. Twinkle went on to quote Variety about her mother's performance: "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling."

Nolan's Tenet, also starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage". The film has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

Twinkle is currently in Scotland with husband Akshay Kumar and their children. Akshay is filming his upcoming project BellBottom in the country.