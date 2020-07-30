Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan has entertained us with his films for over two decades now. He is one of the most acclaimed and bankable filmmakers we have in the world. Every film that he makes is destined for almost certain critical and commercial success.

In his way, through his work, Nolan pays homage to the films that shaped his style - from science fiction epics to thoughtful dramas, time travel films. From Interstellar and Inception to the Dark Knight trilogy, and many more. Nolan never fails to deliver thrills. Needless to say, Nolan's next flick 'Tenant' is yet another masterpiece that the world is waiting to watch as soon as the theatres re-open.

On the occasion of Christopher Nolan's 50th birthday, the International Business Times, India, has gathered all the required information about the filmmaker's next 'Tenant'. From its plot details to release date in India and worldwide. Here's everything we know so far!

Beware spoilers ahead!

Who is in it?

John David Washington as the protagonist is joined by Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poesy, Himesh Patel (Yesterday), and Dimple Kapadia.

Nolan collaborates with Michael Caine (The Dark Knight) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk) in Tenant.

Quite an exciting line up isn't it?

Plot

As per the official synopsis, "John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion."

A clue to the central narrative of the film may lie in history. The Sator Square (or Rotas Square) is a word square containing a five-word Latin palindrome. It comprises five words (the central concept is"Tenet") made up of 25 letters and read the same forwards as it does backward. It can be found across Europe and has been located on different buildings, walls and urban dwellings as early as 79AD. The most famous version is in Oppede, France. One possible translation suggests the sequence refers to a farmer named Arepo rotating his plough.

The symmetrical nature of the square hints at the time-travel structure of Nolan's new movie. Perhaps, the film revolves around a single point in time or even features a narrative that repeats itself backward in the second half of the story?

Only time will tell what Nolan has got on board for the viewers.

Run time

Tenet has a runtime of 149 minutes and 59 seconds and makes it approximately 2 hours 31 minutes.

DIY'S

Tenant is 20 minutes shorter than Interstellar, and just one minute longer than Inception.

Where was Tenant filmed?

Tenant is touted to be the second most expensive film with a budget of $205 million. Nolan took his team around the world to shoot the movie in seven countries, namely Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US.

Check out the two trailers below:

Release date

Initially, Tenant was supposed to hit the screen in the US on July 17, 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis the date has been pushing back and forth. As per the latest reports in Variety, Christopher Nolan's espionage thriller, Tenant will debut internationally on August 26 before opening in select cities in North America over Labor Day weekend on September 3.

By the end of August, the movie will release in 70 international territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom. The studio does not have plans yet to release Tenet in China.

India is missing from the list as theatres are yet to open.

We simply can't wait for the film to hit the theatres now!

International Business Times wishes Christopher Nolan a very Happy Birthday....