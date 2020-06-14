Christopher Nolan's latest mind-bending movie, Tenet will be delayed further. Reportedly, the film, which had been holding steady to its original release date of July 17 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will now hit theaters on July 31.

However, it looks like while fans wait for the release of Tenet, Warner Bros. will be giving them something to satisfy their apetittes in the meantime. Reportedly, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it intends to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nolan's Inception with a special theatrical re-release on July 17.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said that they were especially thrilled, that in a complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31.

He went on to say that it's been longer than anyone could've imagined since they've seen a movie on the big screen. He went on to add that to acknowledge Chris' fans as they count down to Tenet's opening day, they were also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.

Per usual, Nolan has kept the major plot points of Tenet close to the vest. Trailers for the secretive project so far reveal the film's protagonist, John David Washington, learning that he must fight for the world's survival, armed with a single word: Tenet.