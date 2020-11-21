The diaries of the late actor Alan Rickman will be published, with 27 volumes in the handwritten version of the actor's witty, gossipy and utterly candid thoughts which he had about his job, life, that more than 25 years. It is all set to be compiled in one book.

The publishing house Canongate has acquired the rights to publish the diaries which will be named The Diaries of Alan Rickman. They are all set to release in 2022.

The Perfume actor started writing diaries in the 1990s and hoped that they would be published one day. By then he had already become a famous stage actor.

His continued writing his experiences later when he gained fame on-screen after portraying the iconic character Snape in the Harry Potter franchise. He remained a faithful writer till 2016 when he breathed his last.

"I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan's diaries, and couldn't have wished for a finer appointment of the editor than Alan Taylor. The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts," Rima Horton, Rickman's widow, told The Guardian.