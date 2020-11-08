Way before Gal Gadot there was Lynda Carter who graced the television screen with her appearance as Wonder Woman. The character found new life when DC Comics decided to make a live-action movie franchise starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pines.

To mark the 45th anniversary of the original television series of Wonder Woman and the victory of the US Democrat Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, Lynda Carter celebrated two wins on social media.

She expressed her support to Kamala Harris on being the first woman to be the Vice President of the US. She shared her elation on a special note and video clip from the television series.

"On this day 45 years ago, I appeared on television as Wonder Woman for the very first time. I am honoured to be a part of this legacy and everything that it represents, and so thrilled to celebrate the power of women on such an auspicious day!" Lynda Carter wrote in a tweet that included where she also embedded a clip from the classical show.

Carter also wrote that Kamala Harris has also created history in the US by being the first woman Vice President, "Beyond thrilled for my friend @KamalaHarris, who has fought for progress and justice for so long. A true stateswoman, she will show us all the things a VP is supposed to be."

On this day 45 years ago, I appeared on television as Wonder Woman for the very first time. I am honored to be a part of this legacy and everything that it represents, and so thrilled to celebrate the power of women on such an auspicious day! ??? pic.twitter.com/4QOOjhlbFD — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 8, 2020

In recent times, the character Wonder Woman's presence was found in films such as Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and in the stand-alone film of Wonder Woman which had released in 2017. The second part of the franchise, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to release in December this year, however, director Patty Jenkins is not extremely sure about it.