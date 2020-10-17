After her appearance in DC Comic's Justice League, the story of Wonder Woman now moves on to 1980s where she fought against two new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero's first outing, 2017's record-breaking "Wonder Woman," which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The film was initially expected to release on June 2020, however, due to the worldwide pandemic that shook the nation, all theatres were shut down and release dates had to be rearranged. The press portal of DC comics has now updated that the film is expected to release on December 25, 2020, however, the possibilities of whether or not it will be a wise decision to reopen theatres, at a time when vaccines are still being used as experiments remains an open but unanswered question.

"I don't think anybody can be confident of anything right now. We just don't know what the course of COVID is going to be like," director Patty Jenkins informed during an interview with Variety. But she remained hopeful. "It feels totally possible to me," she added.

"It's unbelievably surreal. The biggest surreality about it is it's supposed to be one adventure, right? You sign on to the movie, you write the movie, you direct the movie, you make the movie, the movie comes out, and you move on. Instead, like, I spent three years doing one thing, seven days a week, and then I just popped out of it to just nothing. No evidence of that [work]."

"I mean, that's not true. I still work on, you know, Doritos bags and stuff like that all the time," she said. But her film's been complete for months and yet until mid-September, virtually no one had seen it," Jenkins had also mentioned in the interview.

Patty Jenkin's creation of Wonder Woman had been the saving grace of DC Comics' at a time when the franchise had released films such as Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Even in the otherwise criticised film, Wonder Woman's swooping appearance in the middle of a 'Martha conversation' had become the hailing point in an otherwise lazily written script.