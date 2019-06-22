A private tutor in Delhi was arrested on Saturday, June 22, for killing his wife and three children.

The murders took place at the 35-year-old Upendra Shukla, residence at Mehrauli area in South Delhi. He murdered his wife along with his seven-year-old daughter, five-year-old son and two-month-daughter. He slit the throats of all four of them.

The murders were discovered by the man's mother-in-law who stays with the family in the adjoining room of the apartment. She spotted the bodies of her daughter and grandchildren and informed her neighbour who alerted the police.

"Upendra Shukla was staying in Mehrauli with his family and used to give private tuition. He murdered his wife and 3 children by slitting their throats. The knife used for committing the murders has been recovered. He has written a note admitting to the crime," DCP south Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by India Today.

The police were informed of the murders at 7:10 am on Saturday and rushed to the scene of the crime. Upendra had also written a note confessing that he killed his family. He was found in the same room as the bodies of his wife and three young children.

Reports state that after initial interrogation, the police feel that Upendra was depressed due to a financial crisis and he killed his family because of that.