In one of the most spine-chilling incidents of what appears to be a case of murder/suicide, a student was found in the school toilet with her wrist slashed and a plastic bag wrapped around her face in a prominent girl's school in South Kolkata. The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the city.

The girl, reportedly a class 10 topper, was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. The authorities of the school in Ranikuthi area informed the police about the incident that happened on Friday (June 21).

According to reports, senior police officials have visited the school and have recovered a three-page suicide note from near the girl's body. About the content of the recovered notes, an officer said that the girl was under some stress and that she could not sleep properly in the last three months. "We have spoken to her parents but they are also under such a trauma that we have limited our questioning," the officer stated.

The girl went to the toilet at around 1:40 pm and people started looking for her when she did not return to the class. The girl was found motionless and bleeding in the school washroom. The girl may have put the plastic bag on her head to stop her screams from being heard, reports NDTV.

The deceased was under pressure as she reportedly wanted to get through the Indian Statistical Institute.

A police official said there are some marks of self-inflicting hesitating injuries on the girl's left wrist. However, doctors said those are not responsible for her death.

An investigation is underway and the girl's body has been sent for post mortem.

All possible options are being explored by the homicide team of the Kolkata Police who have refused to call it 'a case of suicide'. CCTV footages have also been recovered from the school.

The school authorities refused to pass any comment on the matter.