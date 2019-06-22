Two people in their thirties died in Bengaluru's pub capital after accidentally falling off from the second floor of a tavern at Church Street on Friday night.

A 36-year-old Pawan Attavar and his female friend Vedha R have been identified as the victims of the fatal accident. Both of them were coming down from the third floor of #BEiR pub in Church Street when they slipped and fell through an opening on the second floor and landed on the ground around 11.30 pm.

The victims first fell on a window after they fell from the opening and then landed on the ground. While Vedha was killed on spot, Pawan, who was rushed to the Bowring Hospital succumbed to his injuries shortly.

According to the reports, Pawan was working with a publication and Vedha was an IT employee. The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. The incident took place when the newly appointed Bengaluru city Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar was on his night rounds.

An FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death by negligence) at the Cubbon Park police station against the pub owner, manager and the building owner over the death of Pawan and Vedha. The building owner has been booked by the Cubbon Park police