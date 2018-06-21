Akkai Padmashali, an LGBT activist who is the face of transgender rights in Karnataka, is back in the news for battling against discrimination. Though this time, she is also fighting against becoming homeless. Akkai has reportedly been trying to get a home loan but has instead been turned away by many banks. The 35-year-old activist has now gone online to raise money.

No bank gave me any logical reason for rejecting my application for a home loan. All they could say was I am not eligible for the loan and nothing more. And I know this is because of my identity - transgender," Akkai said while speaking to IANS.

After the banks failed her, she turned to Change.org, an online platform for social change that allows people to start and support campaigns on a variety of issues.

Like many other transgenders, Akkai too has been facing severe challenges when it comes to housing in Bengaluru. She has been attempting to buy her own house as her contract in her currently rented accommodation is due to expire next month.

I don't want to go back as a sex-worker. I deserve a dignified life, all the transgenders deserve the same. Getting a house even on rent is extremely difficult for us. I have no clue where I will live if my loan is not approved," added a worry-stricken Akkai.

Akkai started her online petition asking banks to sanction her home loan. She says she started the petition to show the society the struggles faced by transgenders in India, stating that a large part of the society remains prejudiced against the community.

The 35-year-old has been an active participant in the fight for transgenders' rights in the country. Not only was she the first transgender to get a marriage registration in India, but was also the first to cast vote in the Third Gender category.

Akkai's role in the struggle to find a respectable position for transgenders was recognized by the Karnataka government, which she was felicitated with the Kannada Rajyotsava award by former chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2015. It is the second highest civilian award in the state and Akkai was the first transgender to receive it.

But when it comes to obtaining a loan, Akkai has stated that she continues to face discrimination for identifying as a transgender.

It is sad and demoralising that the banking process is so slow and there is such a huge delay for a mere loan Rs 10 lakh which I am capable of repaying. I would like the banks to stop delaying the process and act speedily. If I am forced out on the street, they should feel responsible.

With more than 5,000 people having signed the petition, Akkai hopes that the private and corporate banks will listen to her need and will grant her the home loan.

[With inputs from IANS]