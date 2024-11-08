The national capital, Delhi-NCR, is currently facing a severe air pollution crisis. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has been recorded at 383, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This alarming figure is a stark reminder of the city's annual struggle with pollution, which tends to worsen with the onset of winter.

Several localities in Delhi have exceeded the 400 AQI mark, which is categorized as 'severe'. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 415, Jahangirpuri 447, and Wazirpur 434. Other areas, including Ashok Vihar (418), Mundka (428), and Rohini (439), also indicated dangerously high levels of pollution. Most other regions in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 397, indicating 'very poor' air quality. Pusa Crossing and ITO were slightly better off with AQI levels at 361 and 349, respectively.

The situation is not much better in the Delhi-NCR region. AQI levels in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida areas ranged between 281 and 321, reflecting poor air quality levels. This is a recurring issue in these regions, with similar situations observed in previous years.

In response to the escalating pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented several initiatives, including the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes imposing stringent penalties on polluting construction sites, vehicles, and industries. Efforts to control road dust are also underway, with approximately 600 mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns deployed across the NCR.

The onset of winter has seen a worsening of air quality in Delhi-NCR. In response, a month-long anti-open burning campaign was launched in the national capital on November 6. This decision was taken by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting of the Winter Action Plan with all stakeholders and officials concerned.

To enforce the month-long anti-open burning campaign, which will continue till December 6, as many as 588 patrolling teams will be deployed. These teams will tackle pollution, inspect construction sites, and create awareness among farmers to prevent stubble burning. considering the role of stubble burning in exacerbating air pollution in the region. Government departments, Resident Welfare Associations, and construction agencies have been instructed to provide electric heaters to security guards. This is to reduce the need for open burning of biomass during winter, a common practice that contributes to air pollution. The Delhi government has urged neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify their pollution control efforts, emphasising that collective action will have a stronger impact.

The Delhi government recently announced a comprehensive 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle pollution in the national Capital. This is an expansion of last year's 14-point plan, indicating a broader strategy to combat the menace of air pollution. The plan includes emergency measures such as drone monitoring, anti-dust campaigns, and road-sweeping machines.

However, the Supreme Court has observed that the CAQM needs to be more active in controlling pollution. The apex court stressed that efforts need to be taken to ensure that equipment provided at the cost of the Central government to avoid stubble burning is actually used by the farmers. This is a critical point, as stubble burning has been a significant contributor to air pollution in the region.

