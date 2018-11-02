Delhi's Patiala Court has granted bail to Ashish Pandey, the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, the Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Pandey. The document accused him of using a pistol to intimidate a couple. A case was also registered against him under the Arms Act.

Pandey was charged under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code which covers criminal intimidation, reports NDTV.

Ashish Pandey was captured on camera brandishing a gun and threatening a couple outside Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on October 16 at RK Puram police station by the assistant security manager of Hyatt.

After the incident, Pandey was missing for a few days after which he surrendered himself to the Patiala Court on October 18. Many had believed that he had fled the country.