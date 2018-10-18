On Thursday, Ashish Pandey, who was wanted by the police after he brandished a gun at a couple, surrendered at the Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Ashish Pandey, brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey was caught on camera threatening a young couple outside Hyatt Regency in Delhi on Sunday. Pandey is also the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.

Pandey was missing since Sunday and many believed that he fled the country to escape arrest.

"The applicant (is) voluntary ready to submit before his Hon'ble Court in the above stated FIR," the plea stated, according to ANI.

The plea also says that Pandey has wrongly been framed in the FIR filed against him.

However, one of the people he threatened claimed that he said, "I will kill you, I am from Lucknow," while brandishing a gun at them.

"I am a businessman and it is not a crime to be a politician's son. There is no case of even slapping anyone. It is a licensed gun and I have never misbehaved with anyone. I urge that you take out the CCTV footage of what happened inside," Pandey said, according to Times Now.

He went on to say, "I am being projected as if I am a terrorist. My media trial has been undertaken. A lookout circular has been issued against me. It is being shown only in one angle."

On Tuesday, the Delhi police also sent a notice to Hyatt Regency for negligence.