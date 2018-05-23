In an awful series of events, two drunken men were arrested in Delhi's Sultanpuri after one of them bit another man's ear and ate it.

According to Hindustan Times, the victim Jitender Kumar was taking a stroll at 1.30 am on Tuesday midnight when the incident happened. The two accused apparently began abusing him after he asked them to leave the area. The fight soon turned violent.

An investigator told Hindustan Times, "Kumar was taking a late-night stroll at a lane near his house when two men, who were drunk, entered the same area. Seeing Kumar, the two men, who were later identified as Santosh (43) and Deepak (23), called out at him. Santosh started hurling abuses at Kumar."

"Kumar said they started thrashing him. Finding himself in a difficult situation, Kumar raised an alarm. Meanwhile, Deepak held him from behind and Santosh bit his ear," the officer said.

At least three centimetres of Kumar's ear cartilage was bitten off and swallowed by the accused.

Rajender Singh Sagar, the Additional deputy commissioner of police, said the newspaper that a case has already been registered under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). But as per the primary probe, the victim does not have personal enmity with the accused.

Now police are looking through if there is any kind of CCTV footage available to find out the evidence of the fight.