Vijay Deverakonda was recently in Mumbai to meet Karan Johar who wanted to watch his recently released film Dear Comrade which had created immense buzz in the south industry. The meeting had taken place before the release of the film and Karan Johar bought the rights to remake Dear Comrade in Hindi. But do you know how much money did Karan Johar shell out from his pockets to buy the remake rights of Dear Comrade?

It is being said that Karan Johar has paid Rs 6 crore which is being said to be the highest ever amount given for any remake.

Reports also suggest that Karan Johar was not the only one who was eyeing on to remake Dear Comrade in Hindi. Producers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, Vijay Galani and Murad Khetani were also looking to buy the remake rights. But eventually Karan Johar turned out to be the highest bidder amongst all.

After sealing up the deal, Karan Johar announced the news on social media that Dharma Productions will be producing the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. He was seen striking a pose with Vijay Deverakonda and the makers of the film. The Telugu film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in lead role.

The casting of Hindi remake of Dear Comrade is yet to happen.