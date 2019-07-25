Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and got an overwhelming reception from both paparazzi and his fans on his arrival thanks to the success of Kabir Singh which was an official remake of his Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. However, Vijay didn't look happy with the blooming paparazzi culture in Mumbai.

The moment Vijay stepped out of the airport and headed towards his car, he caught the attention of paparazzi and his fans who immediately started clicking pictures of him. Initially, Vijay was seen holding a smile on his face as the shutterbugs continued to shower camera flashes upon him. But some time later, Vijay, who seems unfamiliar with paparazzi culture in Telugu film industry, looked quite irritated with all the rush going around him.

Channeling his inner Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda was heard saying to the paparazzi, "What is this hadavidi (meaning "Rush" in Telugu) man?" while making his way through a sea of photographers.

Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Dear Comrade which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. He was in Mumbai to meet Karan Johar who has now acquired the Hindi remake rights of Dear Comrade. The casting of the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade is yet to be finalised.