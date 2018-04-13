The Delhi police have arrested three aides of infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The trio reportedly planned to kill Wasim Rizvi, the chairperson of the Shia Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, at the behest of the gangster, reported ANI.

The suspected aides of Dawood planned to kill Rizvi and spread communal disharmony in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

This is a developing story