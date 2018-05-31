The body of a Dalit boy, who was an active BJP youth worker, was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur town of Purulia district in West Bengal's on Wednesday morning (May 30). The killers also left a chilling message written on his shirt, claiming that he was punished for working for the saffron party.

Victim found hanging few metres from his house

The incident took place just a few days after BJP won in all seven Panchayats in Balarampur block, which is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress. However, this is not the first violent incident that the state has witnessed ever since it has gone into the polls.

The deceased, who has been identified as an 18-year-old Trilochan Mahato, is the son of BJP's Dalit leader Pano Mahato of the Balarampur block. Reports have claimed that Trilochan had called up one of his family members on Tuesday night (May 29) and had stated that he was kidnapped by a group of men.

His kin immediately launched a search operation in the forested area but could not trace him anywhere. The next morning, a group of farmers spotted Trilochan hanging from a tree, nearly 200 meters away from his house.

A message in Bengali was scribbled on the white t-shirt that he was wearing. "Being involved with BJP politics at the age of 18 claimed your life. I have been searching for you since the elections and now you are dead," the message read, according to the New Indian Express.

The BJP youth worker's body has been sent for an autopsy and the police are investigating the case.

Opposition slams TMC for Trilochan's death

Meanwhile, a few BJP leaders have lashed out at the TMC for Triilochan's death.

BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his sorrow.

Deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young karyakarta, Trilochan Mahato in Balarampur,West Bengal. A young life full of possibilities was brutally taken out under state’s patronage. He was hanged on a tree just because his ideology differed from that of state sponsored goons. pic.twitter.com/nHAEK09n7R — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2018

"The present TMC govt in West Bengal has surpassed the violent legacy of Communist rule. Entire BJP mourns this tragic loss and stands firmly with Trilochan Mahato's family in this hour of grief. His sacrifice for organisation and ideology will not go in vain. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

Babul Supriyo, a saffron party leader and minister for heavy industries and public enterprises of West Bengal, even compared TMC founder Mamata Banerjee to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

"A life was lost at such a ripe age. What was his fault? Just that he supported BJP. Madam's activities resemble somewhat to that of Hitler. My condolences to the family of Trilochan Mahato who was killed by Trinamool's goon army. #TMChhi," Supriyo tweeted.