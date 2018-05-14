West Bengal panchayat elections on Monday saw numerous incidents of vandalism and deaths. From violence at polling booths to deaths being reported, fear looms across the state.

According to an ANI report, a ballot box was retrieved from a pond in North Dinajpur's Sonadangi.

The report comes after violence marred the panchayat elections. Despite incidents like bombs found near the polling booth in Bhangar, ballot boxes looted at gunpoint in Murshidabad, rising death toll (12 at the time of reporting), the state recorded an overall 56 percent voter turnout as of 3 pm, ANI reported.

As the situation becomes tense, Congress workers have gathered outside the State Election Commission office on Monday to protest against the on-going vandalism. They were dragged and taken into custody, according to ANI.

Strict security is being maintained as the single-phase panchayat polls are underway.

The West Bengal panchayat elections are being held in 621 zilla parishads, 6,157 panchayat samitis, and 31,827 gram panchayats. Counting of votes will take place on May 17. Stay tuned for updates.