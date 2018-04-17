The fourth edition of Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards will be held April 21 at Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai. It is instituted by Mumbai-based Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation.

The performances of Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat have been acknowledged by the jury as they will be honored with the awards at the event. Anushka Sharma will be felicitated for making content-oriented movies and for encouraging young talents as a producer.

Rani Mukerji has got a mention for her role in Hichki, while Rajkummar Rao will be honored with Best Actor Award for Newton, which was India's official entry to the Oscars last year. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who played the role of Avantika in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series, has also won an award. "I've grown up knowing what immense involvement Dadasaheb Phalke had enjoyed in Indian cinema. It's such an honor to be conferred an award from the foundation," the actress is quoted as sharing her excitement in a statement.

Late Vinod Khanna will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian cinema. Aditi Rai Hydari will be honored with Best Leading Lady (Critics Award).

Winners List:

The awards ceremony is expected to be graced by some of the big names of the industry. Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hema Malini and Javed Akhtar among others were honored with the prestigious award for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.