Actress Tamannaah, who shot to national fame after the Baahubali series, seems to have got another mega project in her kitty.

Rumors are rife that she was approached by the makers of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and that she gave a green signal without a second thought. However, neither Tamannah nor the makers confirmed the news.

Nayanthara is playing the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the multi-starrer and Amitabh Bachchan is doing a cameo. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in an important role.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is also part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a mega-budget flick which is being made with Rs 150 crore. Surender Reddy is directing the flick, and Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is bankrolling it.

Coming back to Tamannaah, her forthcoming movies are Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kanne Kalaimaane, Nandamuri Kalyan's Naa Nuvve, Ramkumar Shedge's ABC, Chakri Toleti's Khamoshi, Kunal Kohli's untitled flick and Neelakanta Reddy's Queen Once Again.