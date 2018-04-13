Rana Daggubati starrer Ghazi will receive the National Film Awards 2018 for best Telugu movie, while SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has bagged the awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best action choreography, and best special effects.

The ministry of information and broadcasting held a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, April 13, to announce the winners of the 65th National Film Awards. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the chairman of the jury, announced the list of winners.

Written and directed by Sankalp Reddy, Ghazi is a war drama based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni have played the leads in the film, which was also released in Hindi and Tamil.

Ghazi has been a critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie. Though it was nominated by several award shows, it had failed to win big awards so far. The National Film Awards 2018 for the best Telugu film now comes as a big honor for the movie.

On the other hand, Baahubali - The Conclusion has bagged the awards for best special effects and best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. International stunt master Peter Hein has also won the best action choreography award for his amazing work in Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 has become a historical blockbuster at the worldwide box office and already won several awards. The SS Rajamouli-directed film was screened at several international film festivals and won many accolades. Now, being named in the National Film Awards 2018 comes as a big honor for the hard work of the film unit.