Amitabh Bachchan has officially unveiled the looks of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara from their upcoming magnum opus Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Bollywood's iconic actor released a few photos from the sets on his Twitter account, March 29, Thursday evening.

He posted the photos and wrote, "T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం. [sic]" This is the first picture to be officially released by the team. Recently, a snap from the sets was leaked and had gone viral.

The Grand and Colorful Looks

In the picture, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are seen performing a 'homam' - a religious offering made into the fire. The actors have sported traditional outfits in the pictures, which has made the Telugu audience even more curious about the movie and the cast.

Tollywood's mega star is seen wearing a beige colored dhoti- kurta and finished the look with a maroon shawl, whereas Nayanthara is seen in a lemon yellow bridal saree finishing her look with beautiful pieces of jewelry.

Big B is also seen in the picture wearing a kurta- dhoti and a shawl. He is sported wearing a heavy beard and tilak on his forehead.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a great bond with Telugu star Chiranjeevi for years now. And this is the predominant reason why he agreed to do a cameo in the period drama.

Made with the huge budget of Rs 150 crore, the movie is the biopic of the freedom fighter of the same name. Surender Reddy is directing the movie, which is produced by Chiru's son Ram Charan.

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the magnum opus.