Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy got bigger as Bollywood's superstar and mega star's close friend Amitabh Bachchan is in Hyderabad to shoot for a cameo in the film. Big B shared a look with his fans from the multilingual period-drama, Tuesday, March 27.

He shared a picture on his blog and wrote, "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours .. the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat , thus .... these are not the final, but close ..[sic]"

The actor is seen in sporting a heavy white beard look. Although the picture is not the official first look but a picture from the test shoot. By his own admission, his look is more or less final.

The latest schedule of shooting commenced recently. At present, an action sequence is being shot and the makers have hired stunt choreographers from South Africa to nail the action sequences, says a report.

Nayanthara too has joined the shooting in Hyderabad. The team will soon head to China to shoot an important portion of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a mega-budget movie, which has some big names from the Indian film industry in the cast. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi are among the stars who are part of the biopic on the freedom fighter of the same name.

Surender Reddy is directing the movie which is believed to be on a budget of Rs 150 crore. The multilingual film is being bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan.