A 24-year-old CRPF jawan was killed when the son of a Delhi-based businessman rammed his Mercedes-Benz into their car in New Delhi. Narender Kumar hailed from Kishangarh.

Kumar was with two colleagues - Babu Lal Yadav, 38, and Vinod Kumar, 36, - in a Maruti Wagon-R when the accident took place in Greater Kailash on Thursday. The three men were injured in the crash and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR vehicle.

Kumar succumbed to his injuries while Yadav and Vinod Kumar were discharged after first-aid.

The accused has been identified as Sanidhya Garg. His father owns an iron business in Noida Sector-2. Sanidhya is currently studying in London and was in Delhi for his vacation.

The accident took place when Sanidhya jumped at a red signal and went on to hit the car. The Mercedes-Benz then went over the divider and hit an electric pole, Tribune reports.

"The impact of the accident was such that the airbags of the Mercedes came out," an investigating officer was quoted as saying by IANS. The police officer added that there was no trace of alcohol on the four of them during a medical examination.

A case has been registered against Sanidhya. "The vehicles involved in the accident have been seized. There was no presence of alcohol in anybody's MLC. Investigation of the case is in progress," said Vijay Singh, the DCP (South).