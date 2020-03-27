Offering a major relief for its employees up to associate level in India and the Philippines, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's will give an extra salary in April. In a note to its employees, chief executive Brian Humphries announced that the employees will get 25 percent extra of base pay due to the hardship the employees and their families are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision of Cognizant management is going to hugely benefit its Indian workforce, as two-third of its headcounts working in India is up to associate level. "This will be processed with your April paycheck, and we will be reviewing this approach monthly," Humphries added.

Notably, Cognizant is one of the biggest IT Companies in India in terms of the number of employees. The US-headquartered company has more than 2 lakh employees in India only next to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Humphries also said, "We all recognize that Covid-19 is one of the biggest shocks to the world in decades. Cognizant, like all global companies, is experiencing the effects of this public health emergency on both the demand and fulfillment sides of our business, from London to Mumbai to Manilla and New York."

Companies adjusting to Covid-19 outbreak

In the wake of the global pandemic, a novel Coronavirus outbreak, Cognizant has allowed work from home for the majority of its teams working offshore. Although, the work from home option comes with a series of protocols that the IT companies are following in order to protect the confidential data of their clients.

Some of the measure the companies are taking includes assigning new laptops while encrypting desktops and moving them to associate homes. Further, the companies are also enabling the use of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), providing additional bandwidth connectivity and air cards with appropriate client permissions and security protocols.

Until Friday, the total number of infections from Covid-19 has crossed half a million with a death toll of more than 22,200. The United States surpassed Italy and China with the number of cases shooting above 83,000.