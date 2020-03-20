Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest actor from the Hindi film industry to join the bandwagon of celebrities who have advised their fans on followers to take precaution against coronavirus, which has killed nearly 9000 people internationally. Maharashtra, which is one of the states where Shah Rukh Khan owns his residence has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

In a video uploaded on his social media account, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Namaskar, I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint front. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation. And please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government."

Due to the coronavirus scare, various Bollywood projects have been kept on hold. Karan Johar, who has earlier collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for various films earlier announced that all administrative and production work in Dharma Production has been halted until further notice. He also appealed to his fans to stay safe and follow the safety measures issued by the World Health Organisation and the state government of Maharashtra.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were recently spotted at the launch of the latter's designer store. The two also produced the film Kamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. Shah Rukh Khan had been physically present during the promotions of his films in Mumbai. He was expected to be seen in a cameo role, in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, however, as mentioned above, the film has been temporarily put on hold due to the coronavirus scare.