In an era where real actors are gaining more publicity than nepotistically planted stars, Sanjay Mishra's film Kaamyaab is a breath of fresh air. This was a film which found an unexpected producer; Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. This is one of the production houses of Bollywood that has gained fame for its larger-than-life portrayal of cinematic reality.

Under the banner of Red Chillies, Gauri Khan had produced Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, Ra. One, Don 2, hence the decision to produce a film such as Kaamyaab was well applauded but nevertheless it was unexpected. Shah Rukh had also made his presence at the promotions of the film alongside Sanjay Mishra and other cast members of the film.

For the past few years, Shah Rukh Khan may have featured in a lot of unsuccessful films, nevertheless, when Gauri Khan produced a few content worthy films, which were vehemently promoted by Shah Rukh Khan, such as Badla, Ittefaq, we failed to appreciate them enough for their attempt to bring in good content to the Indian cinema.

Kaamyaab has been one of the films recently which has managed to impress various film critics, however, while we are quick to come to a conclusion on Shah Rukh's deteriorating career as an actor, we tend to overlook some of his attempts in recent times where he has also tried to produce good content.

We can't help but remember the time when social media was quick to bash Shah Rukh Khan for his behaviour towards Sanjay Mishra in an act which was obviously scripted. People called out Shah Rukh for his arrogance, where he was only being an actor-cum-host at the award show, which means that Sanjay Mishra too agreed to be a part of the performance where he mainly enacted his characters from Rohit Shetty directorial. Sanjay Mishra and Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen in several films, Dilwale, Bhootnath Returns to name a few.

Although Sanjay Mishra is mainly seen in the mainstream cinema during his comedy sequences in Rohit Shetty's directorial, with films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ankhon Dekhi, Phas Gaya Re Obama, Newton, Masaan, he proved to be an actor whose skill often goes wasted in mainstream Bollywood films.

His support from Shah Rukh Khan was very much needed to make his presence felt in front of the larger audience. While we are quick to come to a conclusion about SRK's latest string of work, it is vital to remember some of his work where he chose to finance much-needed talents.